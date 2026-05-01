Hikmet Hajiyev says new status quo emerging in Caucasus region

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 1. A new status quo based on international law, justice, and historical realities is emerging in the Caucasus region, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in his speech at Garabagh University during the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh.

According to him, the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in a broader sense lays the foundation for stability and sustainability in both countries, particularly amid the emergence of new hotspots of tension in the immediate regional neighborhood.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh began on May 1.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the visit.

The two-day program covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

During the visit, participants will familiarize themselves on site with reconstruction and restoration work carried out in the region and will visit facilities of social and economic importance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel