Xalq Bank has established correspondent relationships with First Abu Dhabi Bank

Xalq Bank has taken another step in expanding its international partnerships by establishing correspondent relationships with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions.

This new partnership strengthens the Bank’s global network and is aimed at improving the speed and efficiency of international payments, while also broadening the range of financial services available to clients. It creates additional opportunities for smoother and more flexible cross-border transactions.

An extensive correspondent banking network further enhances the Bank’s ability to provide reliable, high-quality services to clients engaged in international trade.