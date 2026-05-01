Diplomatic corps representatives visit Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 1. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan arrived in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

The visit began with a visit to a government service center.

The delegates also visited the Shusha Castle.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh has commenced on May 1.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.