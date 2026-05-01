Azerbaijan suspends cooperation with European Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has adopted a resolution regarding the European Parliament's activities against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A commission was established to adopt the decision at today's plenary session of the parliament.

A group of deputies of the parliament were included in the commission.

Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov read the text of the decision.

According to the decision, the Milli Majlis has suspended all cooperation relations with the European Parliament.

The process of terminating its membership in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly will be initiated.

After discussions, the draft decision was put to a vote and adopted unanimously.

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The Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) will adopt a decision regarding the European Parliament's activities against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A commission was established to make the decision at today's plenary session of parliament.

A group of deputies was included in the commission.