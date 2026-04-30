Baker Hughes opens new subsea services hub and manufacturing plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Baker Hughes has inaugurated a new Subsea Services Center of Excellence and manufacturing facility in Dusavik, strengthening its support for offshore energy operations in the North Sea and beyond, Trend reports via the company.

The purpose-built site spans 49,000 square metres and is designed to enhance the deployment of advanced and efficient subsea production systems and infrastructure.

The facility will support the full lifecycle of subsea projects, including the manufacturing of subsea production trees and wellheads, as well as repair, maintenance, and upgrades of subsea equipment and control systems. It will also serve as a hub for offshore production services, enabling installation, intervention, and decommissioning activities.

The Dusavik site includes a 12,000-square-metre workshop, multiple testing bays, and the capability to simulate pressures of up to 22,500 psi, allowing engineers to test equipment under extreme subsea conditions. The center will operate بالكامل on renewable energy, reducing the carbon footprint of its operations.

The launch further strengthens Baker Hughes’ footprint in the North Sea, where the company already operates several facilities across the offshore energy value chain. In the UK, its manufacturing sites in Montrose and Newcastle supply subsea trees and flexible pipe systems globally. The company also opened a Centre of Excellence for Plug and Abandonment in Norway in 2025.