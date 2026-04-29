PremiumAzerbaijan's transport and communications sector lending augments by Apr. 2026
Lending to Azerbaijan’s transport and communications sector has increased this year. Banks and non-bank financial institutions have contributed to steady growth in the country’s credit activity. Overall, the real sector’s loan portfolio continues to expand, reflecting ongoing economic momentum.
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