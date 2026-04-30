PremiumAzerbaijan estimates volume of state mortgage lending in 3M2026
Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) issued loans from January to March 2026. The latest data reveals a significant decrease compared to the same period last year. However, the fund experienced growth in refinancing activities, despite a drop in funds raised through bond issuance.
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