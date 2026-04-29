PremiumTurkmenistan reveals scale of oil and gas partnership with China
Photo: The official website of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)
Turkmenistan highlights the growing scope of energy cooperation with China, including large-scale projects and investment flows in the hydrocarbons sector.
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