Czech PM highlights Prague’s interest in long-term oil imports from Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 29. The Czech Republic is interested in securing long-term oil supplies from Kazakhstan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said during expanded-format talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

“We consider Kazakhstan a strategic partner. I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to increase trade turnover between our countries. First of all, we would like to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector. We are highly interested in long-term oil supplies. Of course, Kazakhstan is also of interest to us as the world’s largest uranium producer, since our energy development strategy is based on nuclear energy,” Babiš stated.

The Czech Prime Minister noted that Kazakhstan has established a strong energy security framework based on a diversified approach to energy generation.

He also confirmed the readiness of Czech companies to participate in the implementation of joint projects in the sector.

In addition, Babiš congratulated Tokayev on the successful referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.

As emphasized during the talks, relations between the two countries extend beyond economic cooperation and are based on shared historical memory as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.