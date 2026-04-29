Turkmenistan, Seychelles discuss cooperation in transport, textiles, and tourism

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. Turkmenistan and the Republic of Seychelles have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation across political, humanitarian, and economic areas, with a focus on transport, textiles, and tourism, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were reviewed on April 29 during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Seychelles Foreign Minister Barry Faure, who paid his first official visit to Ashgabat.

The sides emphasized the importance of intensifying political and diplomatic dialogue, including the organization of mutual high-level visits as a key factor in strengthening relations between the two countries.

They also discussed cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, with the Turkmen side expressing appreciation for Seychelles’ support of its international initiatives and inviting the country to join the Group of Friends of Neutrality.

Both parties considered opportunities to expand the legal framework of cooperation and to develop economic ties through joint business forums, exhibitions, and direct contacts between business communities.