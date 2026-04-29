Tajikistan’s electricity consumption set to grow through 2030 - EDB

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 29. Electricity consumption in Tajikistan is projected to reach 30.0 billion kWh by 2030, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the figure stood at 15.0 billion kWh in 2014, increasing to 16.8 billion kWh by 2017.

The bank notes that growth continued thereafter: 17.2 billion kWh in 2018, 17.6 billion kWh in 2019, and 18.1 billion kWh in 2020.

Furthermore, bank experts point out that a slight correction was observed in 2021 to 18.0 billion kWh, after which the upward trend resumed: 18.9 billion kWh in 2022, 19.2 billion kWh in 2023, and a notable increase to 21.7 billion kWh in 2024.

Meanwhile, rising electricity consumption in Tajikistan underscores the need for continued investment in generation capacity and grid infrastructure to support long-term economic development.