Turkmen commodity exchange external quotations rise on construction sector growth
Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
The total value of external quotations on Turkmenistan’s exchange increased compared to the previous session, supported by gains in one key sector.
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