Iran tallies reserves of its water reservoirs
Over the past several months, Iran has seen a notable increase in its water reservoir levels. The volume of water in these reservoirs has grown significantly compared to the previous year. Additionally, water inflows into the reservoirs have experienced a marked rise during the same period.
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