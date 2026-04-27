Azerbaijan, Ethiopia ratify defense cooperation agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan’s parliament has ratified a defense cooperation agreement with Ethiopia, formalizing a framework for expanded military and security ties between the two countries, Trend reports.

The Milli Majlis approved the agreement during its plenary session on Monday, according to state media reports.

The deal, titled the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defense between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia,” was signed in Baku on February 27, 2026.

Officials said the agreement is intended to establish a legal basis for defense cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations in areas including military education and training, joint exercises, civil-military coordination, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations, logistical support, and military-technical cooperation.

The accord also outlines additional forms of engagement such as official visits, bilateral consultations, participation in defense exhibitions, and exchanges between military and civilian delegations.

Implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the defense ministries of both countries.

It further includes provisions covering financial arrangements, information sharing, disciplinary procedures, emergency coordination, and other operational matters, as well as procedures for entry into force and termination.

Following debate, lawmakers adopted the draft law approving the agreement in a single reading.