Azerbaijani industry officials push for upgraded regulations on maritime hazardous cargo movement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan’s maritime cargo transportation system is aligned with international practices, but further improvements are needed to enhance the safe transport of hazardous goods, said Orkhan Khalilzade, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association (AISA), Trend reports.

Speaking at a roundtable in Baku on improving technical regulations, held with the participation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), SOCAR, and AISA, Khalilzade noted that freight transportation through Azerbaijan, particularly along the Middle Corridor, is increasing.

The official stressed that greater advance information and coordination are required when transporting hazardous cargo through the country, especially Class 1 explosive materials, Class 6 toxic substances, and Class Seven radioactive goods.

“This is not limited to route approval alone; further improvements are necessary,” he said.

His proposal was supported by Samir Aliyev, Head of the Occupational Safety Department of the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), who also emphasized the need for continued enhancement in this area.

He added that maritime cargo transportation is conducted under established regulations and international standards.

“Appropriate measures and standards for hazardous cargo transportation exist in international practice, and our maritime transport operations are carried out in line with these standards,” he said.

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