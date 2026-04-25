Turkmenistan hosts first meeting of national group on border management program BOMCA 11

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 25. Turkmenistan held the first meeting of the National Steering Group on the implementation of the eleventh phase of the Border Management Program in Central Asia (BOMCA 11), Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The meeting took place with the participation of representatives of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan and international experts in the field of border management.

The agenda focused on practical implementation of the regional program aimed at strengthening border security and facilitating legitimate cross-border flows. Participants reviewed ongoing activities and outlined priority areas for further cooperation, emphasizing the importance of an integrated approach to border control and migration management.

The discussions highlighted the role of regular international consultations in expanding cooperation with relevant organizations and adopting best international practices in border governance.

BOMCA (Border Management Program in Central Asia) is a European Union-funded regional initiative launched in 2003 to support Central Asian countries in modernizing border management systems. The program is currently implemented under its 11th phase (BOMCA 11), which covers the period 2024-2027 and focuses on strengthening integrated border management, improving risk analysis, and facilitating secure trade and transit.

Turkmenistan has been participating in BOMCA as part of its cooperation with EU technical assistance programs in the field of border security and migration management. Within the framework of BOMCA 11, the country engages in training programs for the State Migration Service and other border agencies, capacity-building activities, and the introduction of modern border control tools, including risk-based inspection methods and procedural harmonization with international standards.