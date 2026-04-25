Azerbaijan's transport and warehousing investments climb in 1Q2026
Investments in fixed capital for transport and warehousing in Azerbaijan rose significantly in the first quarter of 2026. The growth compared to the previous year reflects a strong increase in the sector's investment share.
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