Innovation requires strong coordination and in-depth analysis - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Ensuring that innovation-driven activities deliver tangible results depends directly on effective coordination and a strong institutional approach, Vusal Shikhaliyev, sector head at the Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a roundtable in Baku titled “Innovative Potential: Intellectual Property + Artificial Intelligence,” held on the occasion of International Intellectual Property Day, Trend reports.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced approach to innovation input and output in Azerbaijan:

“We continuously hold discussions and take measures related to rankings in the Global Innovation Index. In Azerbaijan, the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings was established in 2016. Currently, the Commission is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov. The Commission includes 25 working groups, where existing opportunities are explored. We have built an efficient and flexible system in cooperation with state institutions and the private sector,” he said.

Shikhaliyev noted that all components must be thoroughly analyzed to ensure results-based innovation:

“We need to carefully consider the balance between innovation input and output in Azerbaijan. The country holds a strong position in terms of innovation input, and we have significant potential in innovation output. With proper coordination and alignment, we can transform this potential into economic value. We must take steps to commercialize these innovative products to achieve higher positions in international rankings,” the official added.

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