PASHA Bank holds next investor meeting as part of IPO

PASHA Bank has held another meeting with investors and market participants as part of its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The meeting was attended by PASHA Bank Executive Board Deputy Chairman Bahruz Naghiyev, PASHA Bank Chief Financial Officer Murad Suleymanov, EY Azerbaijan Managing Partner Ilgar Valiyev, National Depository Center Executive Board Chairman Elchin Alizade, Baku Stock Exchange Executive Board Chairman Ruslan Khalilov and PASHA Capital Chief Operating Officer Elnur Fatullayev.

During the event held on 23 April, 2026, Naghiyev noted that the IPO creates new opportunities for investors and enhances market transparency.

“Entering the public market strengthens our corporate governance standards and marks a new stage in our relationships with investors. We are focused on creating long-term value and ensuring sustainable growth for all stakeholders,” he said.

The panel discussion covered the impact of the IPO on capital markets, the readiness of market infrastructure, and opportunities for investors. It also addressed the progress of the subscription process, the readiness of digital channels, the engagement of foreign investors, the development of clearing and settlement systems, and the future market outlook.

PASHA Bank launched its IPO subscription on 13 April 2026, which will run until 12 May 2026. A total of 932,926 ordinary registered shares, representing 5% of the Bank’s capital, are being offered to investors. The initial offering price is set at 55 AZN per share. The minimum purchase is one share, with no maximum limit. A 5% annual return is applied to prepaid amounts during the subscription period. The shares are being offered through the Baku Stock Exchange.