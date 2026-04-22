Kyrgyzstan outlines the total annual volume of water resources formed

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. The total annual volume of water resources formed on the territory of Kyrgyzstan is estimated at around 50 billion cubic meters, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

He made the remark at the plenary session of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana (RES 2026) in Kazakhstan on April 22.

According to him, climate change has exacerbated existing problems related to water resources and energy both in the region and globally.

"Out of this volume, our country uses only about 12 billion cubic meters for its own needs, while the remaining 38 billion cubic meters flow to neighboring countries. We understand that the water resources formed in Kyrgyzstan are of great importance for agriculture, as well as for ensuring energy, food, and socio-economic security of Central Asian countries," the President noted.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that, despite this, for many decades the country has continued to maintain existing water-sharing limits, ensure water accumulation and release, and guarantee the maintenance and safety of hydraulic structures, as well as protection against emergency situations.

Regional Environmental Summit RES 2026 is taking place in Astana. The dialogue platform, established in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, aims to develop comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration, and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the conservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.