Iran intercepts ships attempting unauthorized passage via Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz after they allegedly attempted to pass through Iranian waters without authorization, Trend reports via IRGC.

According to information, the ships, identified as Israel-linked “MSC-FRANCESCA” and “EPAMINODES”, ignored repeated warnings from the corps’ naval forces and attempted to transit the waterway covertly. The vessels were subsequently intercepted and redirected into Iranian waters for document inspection.

“Once again, it is emphasized that Iranian laws governing passage through the Strait of Hormuz and any actions contrary to safe transit along this strategic route are consistently enforced by the IRGC Navy, and violators will face measures within the legal framework,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.

The United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports on April 13. In response, Iran tightened restrictions on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz on April 18.

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