Trump says lifting naval blockade could jeopardize Iran deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Lifting the naval blockade could complicate a possible agreement with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in Truth Social, Trend reports.

"Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to "save face,"" Trump wrote.

He added that if the U.S. opens the strait, the Iran deal may never happen.