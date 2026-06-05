Kazakhstan's Air Astana to resume Dubai flights from Almaty and Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Kazakhstan's Air Astana will resume regular flights on the Almaty–Dubai–Almaty route from June 20 and on the Astana–Dubai–Astana route from July 10, Trend reports via the airline.

Due to the closure of Iranian airspace, all flights will operate via Pakistan to ensure safe and reliable air connectivity.

For the Almaty–Dubai–Almaty service, flights will operate twice a week, on Saturdays and Sundays, from June 15 to 21. Between June 22 and 28, the frequency will increase to four weekly flights operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. From June 29 to July 5, passengers will have access to six flights a week, with services operating daily except Tuesdays. Beginning July 6, the route will be served daily, reaching seven flights per week.

The Astana–Dubai–Astana route will resume on July 10 with three weekly flights operating on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through July 19. From July 20 to 26, the airline will add a fourth weekly service, operating on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Between July 27 and August 2, the route will be served five times a week, with flights available every day except Mondays and Wednesdays. Starting August 3, Air Astana will operate daily flights between Astana and Dubai.

The airline noted that the schedule remains subject to change depending on the situation in the Middle East.