Uzbekistan, UNFPA ink co-op roadmap on demographic data and policy planning

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have signed a new cooperation roadmap aimed at strengthening demographic analysis, improving data-driven policymaking, and supporting long-term socio-economic planning, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

The roadmap was signed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Umid Abidhadjaev and UNFPA Resident Representative in Uzbekistan Nigina Abaszade, and outlines collaborative activities for the period from June 2026 through June 2027.

The document details a series of joint initiatives intended to advance the analysis of demographic trends, facilitate evidence-based decision-making, and improve the management of population-related development needs.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed priority projects to be implemented under the roadmap and discussed anticipated outcomes. Key initiatives include the establishment of a Future Readiness Lab, modeled on international best practices, to support the assessment of long-term demographic and socio-economic challenges.

The partners also examined plans for a pilot project integrating demographic projections with socio-economic indicators, designed to enable policymakers to better align development strategies with population trends.

Additional areas of cooperation include the preparation of analytical studies focused on demographic resilience and population needs management, as well as the development of a Data for Policy training program aimed at strengthening the application of data in public administration and strategic planning.

The parties commended the results of their ongoing collaboration and underscored the increasing importance of demographic data in informing national development policies, regional planning, and human capital strategies.

Following the meeting, Uzbek officials and UNFPA representatives reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in demographic development, strengthening human capital, and promoting evidence-based public policymaking to support the country’s long-term development goals.