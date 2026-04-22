Kyrgyzstan directs major resources to water infrastructure development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. Kyrgyzstan has allocated around $80 million to the water management sector over the past year, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

He made the remark at the plenary session of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana (RES 2026) in Kazakhstan on April 22.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is directing significant financial and human resources toward the protection and preservation of water formation zones, while not receiving compensation in the form of fossil fuels.

"In the past five years, $259 million has been allocated from the state budget to the water sector, which accounts for 2% of the country’s annual budget. However, these funds and measures are not sufficient to modernize outdated infrastructure and build an efficient and modern system," Sadyr Japarov noted.

Regional Environmental Summit RES 2026 is taking place in Astana. The dialogue platform, established in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, aims to develop comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration, and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the conservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.