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Iranian FM calls port blockade and ship seizures ceasefire violation

Iran Materials 22 April 2026 00:03 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian FM calls port blockade and ship seizures ceasefire violation

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The blockade of Iranian ports and the seizure of merchant ships constitute a violation of the ceasefire, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire. Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation," he wrote.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying.

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