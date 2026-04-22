Iran discloses updated death toll amid airstrike escalation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The death toll in Iran as a result of the 40-day military airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran has risen to 3,468, Deputy Director of the Iranian Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Farideh Oladgubad told local media, Trend reports.

According to her, the death toll includes military personnel and civilians.

Oladgubad added that the process of identifying the deceased is ongoing in the foundation's identification committee.

The official said that so far, the foundation has organized and is organizing numerous meetings with the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.