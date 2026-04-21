Presidents of Kazakhstan, Mongolia hold narrow-format talks in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh held talks in a narrow format in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Opening the meeting, Tokayev noted that the Kazakh and Mongolian peoples are linked by shared history, common roots and the legacy of nomadic civilizations.

“Our brotherly peoples are connected by a shared history and common roots; we are descendants of nomadic civilizations. Kazakhs and Mongols have been close neighbors for centuries. The way of life and traditions of our peoples are similar. Today, our friendship is based on these enduring values. At present, cooperation between the two countries is developing in the spirit of strategic partnership,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president emphasized that bilateral cooperation is currently developing in the spirit of strategic partnership, with strengthening intergovernmental, interparliamentary and intergovernmental ties. He also praised Mongolia’s domestic development agenda, including the Vision-2050 program and major initiatives such as the construction of the new city of Kharkhorum.

For his part, Khurelsukh expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the importance of the current visit.

“You also made a state visit to Mongolia two years ago, in 2024, and truly elevated Mongolian-Kazakh relations to a new level of strategic partnership,” the Mongolian president said.

He also stressed that more than ten bilateral documents were signed during the 2024 visit, and additional agreements are expected to be concluded during the current talks, further expanding cooperation between the two countries.