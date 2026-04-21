Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil Refinery launches power supply upgrade to boost efficiency
Photo: Kazakhstan Energy Ministry
Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil Refinery has begun implementing a project to reconstruct its external power supply system, which is expected to improve the plant’s operational efficiency.
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