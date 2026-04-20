Kyrgyzstan expands energy infrastructure to meet growing demand
Photo: TATA Power
Rising population and ongoing expansion of social and housing infrastructure are steadily increasing electricity demand, contributing to higher load on the national power system and supporting continued development of generation and grid capacity.
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