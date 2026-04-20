Azerbaijan discusses macroeconomic challenges with World Bank and IMF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan’s central bank officials met with representatives of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to address ongoing macroeconomic challenges and financial sector developments, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The talks took place during a recent meeting of the World Bank–IMF Selection Group in the United States, where Azerbaijan is represented. A delegation led by First Deputy Chairman Aliyar Mammadyarov attended the session on behalf of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

In his remarks, Mammadyarov outlined key global and regional economic trends, as well as recent developments in Azerbaijan’s financial sector. He also highlighted policy steps aimed at strengthening financial stability amid evolving economic conditions.

Mammadyarov noted that long-standing cooperation with the World Bank and the IMF has played an important role in enhancing Azerbaijan’s institutional capacity and supporting overall economic resilience.