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More U.S. Congressmen join initiative to repeal Section 907 Amendment restrictions

US Materials 18 April 2026 14:27 (UTC +04:00)
More U.S. Congressmen join initiative to repeal Section 907 Amendment restrictions

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Additional co-sponsors have joined a bill in the United States Congress aimed at lifting restrictions on aid to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Republican congressmen Derrick Van Orden and Randy Fine have joined the initiative introduced by Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna. Randy Fine is a member of the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The bill titled “Repeal of Aid Restrictions on Azerbaijan” seeks to abolish Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which limits US assistance to Azerbaijan.

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