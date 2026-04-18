Iran's crude steel output gains traction
Iran's crude steel output grew significantly during the last Iranian year. Steel derivatives production saw a slight decline, while sponge iron production experienced strong growth. Iron ore pellet and concentrate production also showed modest improvements.
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