Azerbaijan and Algeria discuss mutual support issues within int'l organizations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan and Algeria discussed cooperation and mutual support within the UN, OIC, NAM, and other international organizations, including in the context of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of CICA and hosting of the OIC Summit next year, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf, within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The meeting highlighted the establishment of a Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation as a key step in advancing bilateral ties, as well as underlined the importance of de-escalation in the Middle East, strengthening the ceasefire, and resolving conflicts through diplomatic means.