Turkmenistan, China seal general agreement on gas sector cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 17. Turkmenistan and China have formalized a general agreement outlining the fundamental principles of cooperation within the gas sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

This agreement was part of a series of bilateral documents signed at the conclusion of the seventh meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation, held in Ashgabat.

Included in the signed documents were the meeting protocol and a five-year cooperation program for the period 2026-2030. In addition, the two sides agreed to establish mutual cultural centers and signed a memorandum addressing cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics.

Furthermore, both parties are committed to enhancing collaboration in the realms of artificial intelligence, science, and innovation. Key documents in this regard include a memorandum on artificial intelligence cooperation and a program outlining scientific and technical collaboration for 2026-2028.

The agreements also encompass the creation of a joint Turkmen-Chinese training center in the energy sector and the establishment of a center for traditional Chinese medicine.

On April 16, the conference titled “Turkmenistan - People’s Republic of China: 20 Years of Strategic Cooperation in the Gas Sector” officially opened in Ashgabat. The event brought together government representatives from both countries, international organizations, energy companies, and experts to review past achievements and discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the gas sector.