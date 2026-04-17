Azerbaijani minister highlights nuclear energy’s role in nation’s energy future

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Nuclear energy can play an important role in the energy balance of Azerbaijan in the future, the country's s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to him, the country's energy strategy is based on the need to diversify all types of energy resources.

"Azerbaijan has seriously embarked on developing renewable energy sources. Our plans for the coming years include developing up to 8 gigawatts of renewable energy. Two gigawatts will be integrated into our domestic energy system by 2027. The remainder will be developed in subsequent years and exported, as we did with oil and gas," the minister noted.

Shahbazov emphasized that Azerbaijan's energy strategy is increasingly based on interconnectors and new forms of energy connectivity.

"We are moving forward through interconnectors, through energy connectivity, as the minister just noted. We will transport and ensure energy security not only through hydrocarbons but also through 'electrons' - electricity, including renewable sources

Nuclear energy will be part of our energy mix, as we view it as clean energy and an important component of the future energy system. We understand how rapidly demand for electricity is growing. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity demand will grow three times faster than total global energy demand," he said.

According to the minister, natural gas, renewable energy, and nuclear energy will be key components of the 'smart energy transition' in the future.

"This, as you said, is respect for all forms of energy. No one is abandoning oil or even coal. During the crisis, we saw an increase in coal production. All energy sources will be necessary in the future, but we believe natural gas, renewable energy, and nuclear energy will be key," Shahbazov stressed.

He also highlighted the importance of regional energy connectivity between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Europe, and the countries of Central Asia.

"We are implementing such projects through Türkiye together with Europe. At the same time, Azerbaijan has an interconnectivity project with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which will ultimately create an electric bridge between Asia and Europe, connecting production and consumption centers. This is how we can ensure energy security, environmental safety, and accessibility of energy supplies. This energy dilemma can be resolved in this way. If we exclude one element, we'll upset the balance in global energy supplies, and everyone will suffer," the minister added.

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