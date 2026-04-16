Azerbaijan-Russia Commission delegates review Zangilan’s reconstruction efforts (PHOTO)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, April 16. The participants of the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visited Zangilan and reviewed the reconstruction and construction work being carried out there, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation was provided with detailed information on the reconstruction of Zangilan, the “smart village” concept being implemented in the village of Aghali, and the current situation in the region.

Meanwhile, the first example of a “smart village” model was implemented in the village of Aghali in the Zangilan District. This settlement was built from the ground up using innovative and energy-efficient solutions.

To ensure the village’s energy supply, three hydro turbines, each with a capacity of 212 kW, have been installed on the Khakari River. Solar panels with a capacity of 325 kW are installed on the roofs of administrative buildings. The homes feature combined heating systems, solar collectors, and energy-efficient equipment. Special insulation materials minimize heat loss. Biological wastewater treatment allows for the reuse of 41,000 cubic meters of industrial water per year.

The village of Aghali boasts high-speed GPON internet access. The village’s digital infrastructure is complemented by smart surveillance cameras, information displays, public address systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, and multifunctional streetlights equipped with automatic weather stations.