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Azerbaijan and ADB explore new pathways for enhanced financing opportunities

Economy Materials 15 April 2026 13:31 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and ADB explore new pathways for enhanced financing opportunities
Photo: Rashad Nabiyev / X

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed additional financing opportunities, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with a delegation led by the Director General of the ADB Central and West Asia Department, Leah Gutierrez.

During the meeting, we exchanged views on the development of long-term and strategic cooperation between the ADB and Azerbaijan, as well as large projects implemented in the transport sector.

We also discussed ongoing and planned projects in the railway, metro, and aviation sectors, additional financing opportunities, mechanisms for accelerating decisions, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in the areas of digitalization and sustainable development," he noted.

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