5th Eurasian Economic Forum opens in Astana with focus on global AI

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. The 5th Eurasian Economic Forum has officially commenced in Astana, gathering heads of state and international delegations to address regional integration under the core theme, "EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Relying on Artificial Intelligence," Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh president.

​President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and heads of foreign delegations arriving in the capital for the landmark international discussion.

​The high-level summit brings together Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan. The forum's expanding geographic reach is highlighted by the participation of senior officials from observer states and key trade partners, including Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Nyamtaishiryn Nomtoibayar, and Chairman of the EEC Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev.