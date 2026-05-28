Tajikistan increases trade turnover with CIS countries

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 28. Tajikistan’s trade turnover with CIS countries amounted to $1.25 billion from January through March 2026, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that the Tajikistan’s foreign trade volume with CIS countries totaled $426.8 million in March 2026, down 5% year-on-year.

Exports to CIS countries during the reporting month amounted to $37.7 million, decreasing by 68.3% compared to March 2025. Imports from CIS countries reached $389.1 million, up 17.8% year-on-year.

Furthermore, exports to CIS countries for the first three months of the year declined by 32.5% to $118.5 million. Meanwhile, imports increased by 19%, reaching $1.13 billion.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s total foreign trade turnover amounted to $2.67 billion from January through March 2026, marking a 12.8% increase compared to the same period in 2025.