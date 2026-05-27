Azerbaijani FM discuss cooperation within UN with his Bahraini counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani during his working visit to New York City, Trend reprots, citing the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, issues of political dialogue, economic and trade cooperation, as well as other matters of mutual interest.

The ministers emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in a number of key areas, as well as coordinated activities within international organizations and platforms, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

It was noted with satisfaction that the Embassy of Azerbaijan has begun its activities in Bahrain.

The sides exchanged views on regional and international security issues, as well as the current situation in the Middle East. The importance of diplomatic efforts and dialogue to ensure stability and security in the region and to prevent further escalation of tensions was emphasized.

During the meeting, other regional and international issues of mutual interest were also reviewed.