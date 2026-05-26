Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan review bilateral agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov during his working visit to New York had a productive meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Ministers exchanged views on key aspects of the Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan agenda, including the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, expansion of trade and investment links, and enhanced cooperation within regional and international organizations.

Azerbaijan remains committed to deepening its close partnership with Kyrgyzstan and advancing our common objectives for regional development and cooperation.