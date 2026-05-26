Uzbekistan's Fergana region expands trade co-op with Japanese importers

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. Fergana region's delegation visited Japan to strengthen trade and economic ties and advance new investment projects, Trend reports via the regional administration.

The delegation was led by the Fergana Region governor Khayrullo Bozorov.

As part of the visit, Bozorov held talks at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Japan with Ramzan Siddiq, head of Washin Trading Co., Ltd. Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Japan, Mukhsinkhuja Abdurakhmonov, also attended the meeting.

The discussions focused on expanding the supply of fruits and vegetables grown in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region to the Japanese market, increasing export volumes, and broadening bilateral cooperation.

Officials noted that grapes and pomegranates from Fergana were among the first Uzbek agricultural products introduced to major Japanese retail chains. The sides discussed plans to further diversify exports and increase shipment volumes.

Bozorov said Uzbek fruits continue to attract strong demand abroad due to their natural sweetness, high quality, and environmentally friendly production standards. He added that the export geography of products from Fergana region is steadily expanding.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to increase exports of greens, raspberries, cherries, and dried fruits to Japan, launch joint projects, and improve logistics chains. Participants also praised Washin Trading’s cooperation with Uzbek agricultural company Quva Agro Star.

Washin Trading Co., Ltd. specializes in importing halal products into Japan and distributing them on the domestic market.