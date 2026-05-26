Emin Aghalarov highlights infrastructure as core driver of Sea Breeze's attractiveness

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Infrastructure development is one of the key factors ensuring the long-term value of real estate and the investment appeal of the Sea Breeze project. The idea of developing the coastline as a large-scale resort area emerged long before the project was launched, Emin Aghalarov, President of Agalarov Development and founder of the Sea Breeze resort city, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the session on “New Geography of Investments.”

“A person who purchased real estate here ten years ago now has access to a completely different level of infrastructure. Those who buy real estate now will also see significant development of the surrounding area in a few years,” the entrepreneur said.

According to the project’s founder, the development of new public spaces and services is ongoing on the site. Plans include attracting additional international hotel operators, expanding the restaurant sector, and enhancing social infrastructure, including educational and medical facilities.

Aghalarov emphasized that infrastructure development directly impacts property values and creates added value for owners.