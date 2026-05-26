Azerbaijan’s hosting of WUF13 reflects President Ilham Aliyev’s far-sighted policy - parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Holding such a prestigious international event as WUF13 in Azerbaijan is a new success of the far-sighted internal and foreign policy pursued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

The speaker emphasized that the participation of a record number of representatives from countries around the world in the session - up to 60,000 - once again demonstrated how much trust Azerbaijan has gained as a reliable partner and a place for global dialogue.

In his speech at the opening of the forum, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the projects implemented in the field of modern urban planning in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev especially noted that urban planning traditions in Azerbaijan have deep historical roots. Over the centuries, a rich urban culture has been formed here, and unique architectural monuments have been created. Today, Azerbaijan, in addition to preserving its historical heritage, also applies modern standards of sustainable development and advanced approaches in urban planning. In this regard, restoration and construction work in the liberated territories is of exceptional importance. In Karabakh and East Zangezur, not only new settlements, but also a modern living environment is being created.

According to Gafarova, the declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan is of particular significance.

“The organization of the World Urban Forum during such a period demonstrates that issues related to urban planning, architecture, and sustainable development occupy an important place not only within Azerbaijan’s domestic agenda, but also in the framework of its international activities,” she stated.

The speaker also emphasized the participation of Azerbaijani members of parliament in the work of the forum.

“They actively engaged in the panel sessions and delivered noteworthy speeches during the discussions. The parliamentary dimension of sustainable development is acquiring increasing importance. Legislative bodies play a substantial role in establishing the legal foundations for contemporary urban planning, environmental security, the effective management of territories, and the enhancement of citizens’ quality of life,” she concluded.