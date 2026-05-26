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Azerbaijan exports over 8.4B cubic meters of gas in 4M2026

Oil&Gas Materials 26 May 2026 06:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan exports over 8.4B cubic meters of gas in 4M2026
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijan exported 8.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas in gaseous state, valued at $2.536 billion, during the period from January through April this year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that this represents a decrease of $53 million, or 17.3%, in value terms compared to the same period last year. However, in terms of volume, gas exports increased by 256 million cubic meters, or 3.1%.

Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover during January–April of this year amounted to $17.403 billion. This marks an increase of $485 million, or 2.9%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Out of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $11.9 billion, while imports stood at $5.5 billion. Over the past year, the volume of exports increased by $3.1 billion (or 35.2%), whereas the volume of imports declined by $2.6 billion (or 32.1%).

As a result, a positive trade surplus of $6.4 billion was generated in foreign trade. This is 9.7 times (or $5.7 billion) higher than the figure recorded during the same period last year.

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