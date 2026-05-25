Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Industrial Park expands with new resident

Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. "MET-AK" LLC has been granted resident status in the Sumgayit Industrial Park, which operates under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Trend reports, citing the agency.

The new resident will implement a project to manufacture polystyrene food packaging trays of various sizes.

With an investment value of 16.3 million manat ($9.5 million), the enterprise plans to establish its specialized production lines within the territory of the Industrial Park.

Resident status within the Sumgayit Industrial Park has been granted to 39 business entities with a total investment volume exceeding 6.7 billion manat (3.9 billion). Of this target, residents have already invested more than 5.6 billion manat ($3.2 billion) into the zone's infrastructure and facilities.