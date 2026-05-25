President of Russia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday – Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has achieved impressive successes in the economic and social spheres and has earned well-deserved authority on the international stage.

We attach great importance to the friendly and allied relations with Baku. I am confident that through joint efforts, we will be able to ensure the further development of fruitful bilateral cooperation across various areas, as well as partnership interaction in regional and international affairs. This undoubtedly meets the core interests of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples and contributes to strengthening security and stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, health and success, and to all your fellow citizens – well-being and prosperity," the letter reads.