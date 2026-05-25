Turkmenistan, Ukraine discuss trade and diplomatic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 25. Turkmenistan and Ukraine discussed cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Special Representative of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry for Relations with Central Asian Countries Victor Mayko.

Earlier in April, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation on the sidelines of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum.