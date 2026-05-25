Iranian foreign minister skips New York trip for UN meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will not travel to New York to attend a high-level United Nations meeting, Trend reports.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on May 25 that Araghchi will not make the trip.

Baghaei noted that Iranian authorities had previously said the visit could take place if there were no competing priorities. However, he said visa issues are currently preventing the trip.

A high-level UN Security Council meeting is scheduled for May 26 in New York on “Protecting the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System.”